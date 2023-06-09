Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 62,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Read More

