Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $115.50 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.33.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,988,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,146,972 shares of company stock worth $248,941,141. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

