Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Hits New 52-Week High at $186.00

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 178.08 ($2.21), with a volume of 280656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.50 ($2.17).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £564.58 million, a PE ratio of 2,493.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.33.

In other Alfa Financial Software news, insider Duncan Magrath sold 347,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.00), for a total transaction of £560,141.54 ($696,347.02). 61.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

