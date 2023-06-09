Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after buying an additional 345,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,167,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,595,000 after buying an additional 213,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,470,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.89. The stock had a trading volume of 159,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,385. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $368.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.36.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

