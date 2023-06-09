Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Raised to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

In other news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 105.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alkermes by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

