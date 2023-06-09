Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Several analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.54 on Friday. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alkermes news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at $494,497.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 46,943 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $39,348,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 93.4% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 988,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,868,000 after acquiring an additional 477,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 39,295 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

