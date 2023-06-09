Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

ARLP stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $27.63.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $662.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 47.36% and a net margin of 28.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alliance Resource Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.44%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Craft III purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,582,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,637,420.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.