Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

AHPI opened at $0.00 on Monday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $802.60, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

