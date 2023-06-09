Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Cut by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,491,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,453,336. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.