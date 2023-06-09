Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) vs. Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Financial Survey

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Altigen Communications has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Altigen Communications and Pineapple Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altigen Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Pineapple Energy has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 291.61%. Given Pineapple Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than Altigen Communications.

This table compares Altigen Communications and Pineapple Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altigen Communications -8.19% 3.66% 2.94% Pineapple Energy -20.86% -8.54% -3.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altigen Communications and Pineapple Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altigen Communications $11.89 million 1.47 -$700,000.00 ($0.05) -14.00 Pineapple Energy $27.52 million 0.52 -$10.35 million ($1.29) -1.11

Altigen Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pineapple Energy. Altigen Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pineapple Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Altigen Communications beats Pineapple Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altigen Communications

(Get Rating)

Altigen Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe. The company was founded by Gilbert Hu in May 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About Pineapple Energy

(Get Rating)

Pineapple Energy, Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. The firm’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, including SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, provides homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.