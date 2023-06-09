Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky Sells 500 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80.

On Thursday, May 4th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66.

AMZN traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $125.64. 12,466,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,111,875. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

