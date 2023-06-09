Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMED. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amedisys from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.75.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMED opened at $92.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average of $83.90. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

