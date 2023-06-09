American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.87.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.52. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.