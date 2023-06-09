American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.87.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.52. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $17.64.
Insider Activity at American Airlines Group
In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
