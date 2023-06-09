American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.48. 810,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.37 and a 200-day moving average of $160.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

