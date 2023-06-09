American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Lehman John I. Von Sells 1,479 Shares of Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.68. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $150.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

See Also

