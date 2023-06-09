American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

Several research analysts have commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American States Water Trading Down 1.3 %

American States Water stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.03.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after buying an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 929.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 101,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 972.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American States Water

