American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells $62,590.88 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 25,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $62,590.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,331,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Kurt Knight sold 5,575 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $12,097.75.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 216.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in American Well in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

