Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Amgen by 1,424.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 107,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,315,000 after buying an additional 100,738 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.10. The stock had a trading volume of 576,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

