Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Raised by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 229.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

