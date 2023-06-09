Analysts Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target at $75.05

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.66.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,000,250 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 486.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

