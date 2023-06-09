Analyzing MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ)

Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ – Get Rating) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Liquid Holdings Group and MongoDB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Liquid Holdings Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MongoDB 1 2 21 0 2.83

MongoDB has a consensus target price of $328.35, indicating a potential downside of 13.07%. Given MongoDB’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

84.9% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of MongoDB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A MongoDB -23.58% -43.25% -12.37%

Risk and Volatility

Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of -4.74, suggesting that its stock price is 574% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and MongoDB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MongoDB $1.37 billion 19.35 -$345.40 million ($4.67) -80.88

Liquid Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MongoDB.

Summary

MongoDB beats Liquid Holdings Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. develops and provides proprietary next generation software technology that integrates trading, real-time risk management, accounting, reporting and administration tools in a single platform for the financial services community. Its customers include small to mid-sized hedge fund managers, asset managers, wealth management offices, family offices and financial institutions. The company offers a single, consolidated portfolio view, broker, execution and clearing firm neutral, real-time portfolio risk management and scenario analysis and accounting and reporting management, fee management, and transaction cost analysis. Liquid Holdings Group was founded by Richard Schaeffer, Brian Ferdinand and Robert D. Keller on January 17, 2012 and is headquartered Hoboken, NJ.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.