Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,647,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 2,051,217 shares.The stock last traded at $55.21 and had previously closed at $55.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

