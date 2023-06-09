Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,647,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 2,051,217 shares.The stock last traded at $55.21 and had previously closed at $55.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 16.40%.
Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
- Will NIO Partake In China’s Economic Awakening?
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.