Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,497 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after buying an additional 211,646 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,963,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $678,107,000 after purchasing an additional 261,327 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $509,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.73. 1,445,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,981. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $138.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

