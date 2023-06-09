Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.
Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $487.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $4,719,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 297.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 72,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
