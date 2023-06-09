Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130,690 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.25% of Arrow Electronics worth $80,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Natixis increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 37,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 571.5% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 34,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 29,699 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $135.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at $21,885,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 5,096 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $603,162.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,049,805.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,646 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

