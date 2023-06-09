ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.40.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

ASAZY opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.0759 dividend. This is a positive change from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.