AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Cut to $30.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.04. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $240,343.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,887.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 5,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $158,512.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,386.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $240,343.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,887.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.