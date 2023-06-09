Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $199.97

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.97 ($2.49) and traded as high as GBX 276.60 ($3.44). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 274.20 ($3.41), with a volume of 843,525 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AML. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to GBX 160 ($1.99) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 300 ($3.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 500 ($6.22).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 238.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 200.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -280.41, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.87.

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto sold 2,333,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.16), for a total value of £7,815,975.45 ($9,716,528.41). Insiders own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

