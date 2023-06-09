AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($134.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £130 ($161.61) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.40) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($154.15) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £119.32 ($148.33).

AZN opened at £117.50 ($146.07) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is £118.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is £113.69. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,399 ($116.84) and a 52 week high of £123.92 ($154.05). The firm has a market cap of £182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,795.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.18.

In other news, insider Michel Demare bought 2,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £117.01 ($145.46) per share, for a total transaction of £234,020 ($290,924.91). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

