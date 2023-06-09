Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Insider Acquires $135,000.00 in Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) insider Andrew Gengos bought 45,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,036. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Gengos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Andrew Gengos bought 20,012 shares of Athira Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $56,433.84.

Athira Pharma Trading Down 2.2 %

Athira Pharma stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.82. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATHA shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 106,307 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 25.0% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,350,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 470,519 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 160.9% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 221,450 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,815,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 126,700 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

