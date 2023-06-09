Australian Gold and Copper Limited (ASX:AGC) Insider Glen Diemar Purchases 200,000 Shares

Australian Gold and Copper Limited (ASX:AGC – Get Rating) insider Glen Diemar acquired 200,000 shares of Australian Gold and Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,200.00 ($8,079.47).

Australian Gold and Copper Stock Performance

Australian Gold and Copper Company Profile



Australian Gold and Copper Limited, an exploration company, explores for and develops multi-asset gold portfolio in Australia. The company primarily focuses on the exploration of gold, copper, and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Moorefield project that comprise two granted exploration licenses covering an area of 481.5 square kilometers; Gundagai project, which consists of an exploration license covering an area of 265 square kilometers; and Cargelligo project that include an exploration license covering an area of 227 square kilometers located in Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales.

