Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.0 %
ADP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.25. 251,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.12. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
