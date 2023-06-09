Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC remained flat at $29.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,253,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

