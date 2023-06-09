Bank of America Raises GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $55.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.88.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of -0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 843,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,239.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GitLab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after buying an additional 266,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 34.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,738,000 after purchasing an additional 869,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.