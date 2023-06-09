Bank of America Raises GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $55.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.88.
GTLB opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of -0.28.
In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 843,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,239.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GitLab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after buying an additional 266,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 34.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,738,000 after purchasing an additional 869,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
