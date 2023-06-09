Bank of America Trims Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price to $70.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

