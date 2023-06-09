Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Bank7 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank7 from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $32,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,746,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $32,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,797 shares in the company, valued at $7,746,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $97,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,649,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,649 shares of company stock valued at $176,170 over the last three months. 44.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 3,755.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bank7 by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

