Barclays Raises Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $15.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

JWN stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.22. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 690.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

