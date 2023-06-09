Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Increased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,338 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,805 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $762,263,000 after buying an additional 2,635,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $276,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 850,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,167,713. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

