Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Purchased by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,895 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned about 1.20% of Bausch + Lomb worth $65,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth approximately $19,290,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth approximately $13,065,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,008,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,746,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,616,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,056. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.
Bausch + Lomb Company Profile
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch + Lomb (BLCO)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.