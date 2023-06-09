Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Purchased by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,895 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned about 1.20% of Bausch + Lomb worth $65,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth approximately $19,290,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth approximately $13,065,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,008,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,746,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,616,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,056. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.41 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

