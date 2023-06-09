Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.27. 907,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cfra increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

