Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after buying an additional 114,488 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SNA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $270.84.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,268,047. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

