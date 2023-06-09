Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,733 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.03. The stock had a trading volume of 153,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,820. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

