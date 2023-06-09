Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hexcel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE HXL traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $73.22. 86,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,680. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $75.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

