Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 432,538 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 139,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 298,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,106 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.