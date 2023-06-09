Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $363,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,224,000 after purchasing an additional 482,207 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.04. 50,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,077. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.55. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Read More

