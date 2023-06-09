Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $413,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,809 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $9,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,574. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $278.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.