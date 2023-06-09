Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $447,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 92,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.57. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

