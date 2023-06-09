Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $619,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,595 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,003,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,352,000 after acquiring an additional 929,387 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,487,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,622,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,275,000 after purchasing an additional 721,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.87.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.47. The company had a trading volume of 316,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

