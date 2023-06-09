Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

NYSE:RELX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. 242,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Relx Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.81) to GBX 2,860 ($35.55) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.31) to GBX 3,100 ($38.54) in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.