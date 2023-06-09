Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.2 %

RGA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,837. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.01 and its 200-day moving average is $141.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGA. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

